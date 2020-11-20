Coronavirus California

California reports record-breaking 13,005 COVID-19 cases in single day

California reported more than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, shattering the previous record for the highest number of virus cases reported in a single day.
With 13,005 new cases, California now has 1,072,272 coronavirus cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 5.9%. The previous record was reported on July 21 with 12,807 cases.

Another 60 people died of the virus, the state reported Friday, marking 18,557 deaths across California since the pandemic began.

This comes one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for non-essential activities in counties that are in the purple tier of the state's reopening tier system.

Earlier this week, state health officials announced 41 of the 58 California counties were in the purple tier due to rising COVID-19 cases. That includes Fresno, Merced, Madera, Tulare, and Kings counties.


Since then, coronavirus cases have continued to climb, right as we prepare to enter the Thanksgiving holiday.

State health officials have advised people not to gather with those outside their households to help stop COVID-19 from spreading. On Thursday, the CDC recommended that people not travel for Thanksgiving as cases of the virus also continue to spike across the U.S.

