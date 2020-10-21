Orange County runner finishes mile in under 6 minutes while 9 months pregnant

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Running a mile in under six minutes is an achievement for anyone, but Makenna Myler took the accomplishment to a new level when she did it a week before her due date.Myler, who runs with the Valor Track Club in Orange County, is nine months pregnant. The 28-year-old has been running five or six times a week throughout her pregnancy after being cleared by two doctors.Myler's husband bet her $100 she could not break an eight minute mile while nine months pregnant. She took the bet and crushed the goal by two-and-a-half minutes, coming in at five minutes and 25 seconds.Myler's achievement was captured in a TikTok video that has received millions of views.For perspective, the average pace for a woman to run a mile is 10 minutes and 40 seconds.