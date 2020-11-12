Coronavirus California

COVID-19 cases in California hit 1 million mark

California hit the unfortunate milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon amid talk of a possible new nationwide lockdown that could last six weeks.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California hit the unfortunate milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon amid talk of a possible new nationwide lockdown that could last six weeks.

That means roughly one in 40 people in California have now tested positive since the pandemic began. California accounts for nearly 10 percent of all the virus cases in America.

COVID-19 by the numbers:
  • 1 million cases in California

  • 10 million cases in the U.S.

  • 52 million cases globally

  • 1 out of 378 Americans tested positive this week alone

  • Los Angeles County has now seen more than 7,200 deaths from the virus.




Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the spike may be driven by gatherings that included infected people who may not be showing symptoms.

"Those actions have made a patchwork of hotspots that could soon blanket our city," Garcetti said.

The city is urging anyone who may have been exposed to get tested and stay away from others who may be vulnerable.

California state officials say if the trends continue, many of the state's counties will move back onto the most restrictive tier for activities.

EMBED More News Videos

As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, 11 counties are moving backward on the state's reopening map.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
US COVID-19 surge: Infections rise in 49 states
How to get tested for COVID-19 in SoCal
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Crowds expected on the roads for Thanksgiving holiday
Booking private movie theater popular idea in SoCal
California approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases
Long lines possible at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing amid case surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
Driver in custody after high-speed chase ends in Inglewood
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Crowds expected on the roads for Thanksgiving holiday
Woman wanted in Santa Ana assault caught on video
No fans at Staples Center for upcoming season, Lakers say
Show More
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Long lines possible at Dodger Stadium COVID-19 testing amid case surge
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Can we get rid of the Electoral College?
CA voters approve Prop. 19 property tax changes
More TOP STORIES News