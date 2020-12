California playgrounds allowed to open under updated stay-at-home order

EMBED >More News Videos At least eight companies partially owned by Gov. Gavin Newsom collectively received millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an ABC7 analysis.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California officials on Wednesday updated the state's guidelines by deeming playgrounds to be essential and allowing them to remain open amid a stay-at-home order prompted by a surge in coronavirus cases."Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise," the revised guidance on the website covid19.ca.gov stated.Outdoor playgrounds were initially forced to close under Gov. Gavin Newsom's regional stay-home order.That safety restriction upset some parents and lawmakers, who argued that playgrounds are for some children the only opportunity to play outside and burn off proverbial steam, especially in urban settings.