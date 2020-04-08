Coronavirus: Air quality significantly improves in Los Angeles amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With most people staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, Los Angeles now has some of the cleanest air of any major city.In March, EPA data shows Los Angeles had its longest stretch of "good" air quality since 1995!That news comes as a different study from Harvard University finds long-term exposure to high pollution leads to a higher COVID-19 death rate.That's because pollution exposure has been linked to conditions like asthma and decreased lung function, which can put coronavirus patients at a higher risk for complications.