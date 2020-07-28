Health & Fitness

COVID-19: Restaurants, bars in Palm Springs to close early

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) -- The city of Palm Springs issued new restrictions on Monday that will close drinking and dining establishments at 11 p.m. each night beginning at the end of the month.

"Effective at noon, July 31, 2020, to the extent allowed to be operating pursuant to state, county and local orders, all restaurants, bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries shall thereafter be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day. Guests may not be seated after 10 p.m. Guests already seated at 10 p.m. may be allowed by the operator to remain in the facility until 11 p.m.,'' according to a statement from the city.

"Only staff needed to close, open or clean shall be in the facility between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.,'' the statement said.

In addition, the statement said that it may impose fines for violations of the order determined by the citing officer based on the severity of the violation, and that further violations could result in the facility being closed and/or permits or certificates being revoked, including the establishment's business license.

Palm Springs also announced that effective immediately, face coverings would be required in all public settings, which includes, "Outdoors, standing, walking, hiking, bicycling or running, on any sidewalk that is adjacent to any business establishment.''

Additionally, face coverings must be worn in fitness centers including gyms, yoga studios, and dance fitness studios even while exercising. Face coverings are also required at dining establishments to pick up food or to dine-in.

Riverside County may have more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases, antibody study suggests
A new antibody study suggests that more than 100,000 Riverside County residents have been infected with the coronavirus - or at least three times the current known number of cases.

