Coronavirus California

COVID 'long haulers': Long Beach man with ongoing respiratory problems discovers his own path to healing

By
Long after the pandemic subsides, doctors predict we will see the impact on COVID-19 survivors for years to come.

It's a complex disease that can affect people long after they recover from the acute phase. One local "long-hauler" found a faster path to healing.

Last summer, 55-year-old running enthusiast Jeff Stone of Long Beach was at the top of his game when COVID-19 took him down.

"You feel like you have an elephant sitting on your chest," he said, "It's like every breath hurt. It burned."

A lung X-ray revealed the classic ground glass scarring.

Stone said, "I remember saying to the nurse there. At this point, just please knock me out and put me on a ventilator because I couldn't deal with the pain."

That nurse gave him one piece of advice.

RELATED | COVID 'long haulers' see lingering symptoms for months
EMBED More News Videos

Many patients who initially experienced milder COVID-19 symptoms are now showing up at the doctor's office months later with debilitating problems. They're being called "long-haulers."



"Keep yourself moving. Keep your lungs working," Stone recalled.

He did. After a month, he turned the corner. But the breathing issues persisted.

"It wasn't in my lungs anymore. I kept describing to people that it feels like if I could just swallow or something's in my throat like blocking my breathing," Stone said.

Tests revealed nothing. So Stone took to the internet.

"What kept popping up was the vagus nerve in the body, which controls things like related to digestion and respiratory," he said.

Dr. Matthew Lutch is an ear, nose and throat specialist with Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

"The vagus nerve provides sensation to the throat and voice box -- that is to say, the wiring for the muscles that are so important for our speaking and our swallowing," Lutch said.

Lutch has been seeing evidence of viral nerve damage in many COVID-19 survivors. In Stone's case, his doctors believe vagus nerve dysfunction was affecting the muscles around his voice box, inhibiting his breathing. In many cases, voice therapy can help.

"Voice therapy will allow you to optimize what you're doing with the muscles of not just the throat in the voice box but also the neck, the chest, the diaphragm," Lutch said.

Stone said, "That seemed to be the big ticket for me. I was learning these exercises of how to breathe in a different way to reopen my vocal cords. "

He also incorporated a low-acid diet to prevent reflux. Now, Stone is running up to 2 miles a day and getting stronger. He started a Facebook support group to help others.

"How many people are out there that don't know this," Stone said. "And this could help so many people."

Third stimulus check makes it through House committee as part of Biden COVID-19 relief bill
EMBED More News Videos

From Wednesday, Feb. 10: President Joe Biden said he has focused on the COVID pandemic, not former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoh covidcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
I got the vaccine. What's next?
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
Irvine approves 'hero pay' for grocery store workers
Orange school district offering COVID testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry 'fight' too | LIVE
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
Capitol riot: Ventura man dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' arrested
Couple puts modern twist on Lunar New Year envelopes
Show More
Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
CA couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
2 sought in man's death outside bar in West Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News