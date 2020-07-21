COVID: Calabasas enacts policy of issuing minimum $100 citation for not wearing mask in public

Masks: Wear it or pay it! Starting today, you can be ticketed for not wearing a face covering in public in Calabasas. First offense: $100. Remember, when you leave your home, take a mask with you. #CalabasasStrong pic.twitter.com/AYoZshkydW — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) July 20, 2020

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Calabasas on Monday enacted a policy of issuing citations and fines to people not wearing masks in public.The city says the fine starts at $100 for the first offense and can increase after that.Mayor Alicia Weintraub issued a letter to the community saying "the complaints coming into City Hall are rising by the day."A statement on the city's official Twitter account that the new policy applied to circumstances in which an individual is unable to practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more."If you're walking your dog in the neighborhood and there's nobody around, you don't need a mask," the tweet said. "Just keep one with you in case you come upon a friend or a group of people during your walk. And put it on quickly."Other Southern California cities enforcing a similar rule include Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.