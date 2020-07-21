COVID: Calabasas enacts policy of issuing minimum $100 citation for not wearing mask in public

The city says the fine starts at $100 for the first offense and can increase after that.
Mayor Alicia Weintraub issued a letter to the community saying "the complaints coming into City Hall are rising by the day."
A statement on the city's official Twitter account that the new policy applied to circumstances in which an individual is unable to practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more.
"If you're walking your dog in the neighborhood and there's nobody around, you don't need a mask," the tweet said. "Just keep one with you in case you come upon a friend or a group of people during your walk. And put it on quickly."
Other Southern California cities enforcing a similar rule include Manhattan Beach, West Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.
Masks: Wear it or pay it! Starting today, you can be ticketed for not wearing a face covering in public in Calabasas. First offense: $100. Remember, when you leave your home, take a mask with you. #CalabasasStrong pic.twitter.com/AYoZshkydW— City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) July 20, 2020