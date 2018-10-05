CIRCLE OF HEALTH

CVS pharmacies offering free health screenings in some LA-area locations

EMBED </>More Videos

CVS is teaming up with Project Health to offer free screenings at various stores in Southern California where local communities are under-served and have limited access to care.

By
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
A new report from the Robert Johnson Wood Foundation finds the gap between the rich and poor is widening in many California counties. Their findings also reveal more evidence that people with the least wealth report more chronic conditions.

A quick stop at a Pico Rivera CVS Pharmacy turned into the opportunity busy college senior Esmerelda Martinez of Santa Fe Springs has been waiting for.

"I just don't go to the doctor very often and now that I"m in school, I just don't have any time for it," she said.

In minutes, she underwent several free screenings: blood pressure, body mass index, glucose and total cholesterol check.

Martinez paid close attention to her blood sugar.

"Diabetes does run in my family so I kind of want to get checked," she said.

CVS Pharmacist Vin Nguyen delivered reassuring news.

CVS is teaming up with Project Health to offer free screenings at various stores in Southern California where local communities are under-served and have limited access to care.

"When you have diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure, you actually don't have any symptoms of it, that's why they're called a silent killer," Nguyen said.

Among his clients with chronic conditions, Nguyen notices many stop taking their medications. Often they're unaware of the consequences, or they can't afford the high price of prescription drugs.

In a new report, researchers found even with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, 27 million Americans are still uninsured.

Those without health insurance are less likely to have a reliable source of medical care.

"When they are at a lower socioeconomic status, a lot of times they tend to tough it out, and that's something that can be very detrimental," Nguyen said.

As a pharmacist, Nguyen knows he might be the first healthcare practitioner people like Martinez turn to.

The Project Health screenings will be offered at different Los Angeles-area CVS pharmacies through mid-December.

For more information on which locations are offering the screenings for free, go to www.cvs.com/project-health/events.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthCircle of Healthfree stuffcvsdiabeteshealthSouthern CaliforniaPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Some probiotics designed for specific purposes beyond gut health
Fitness expert weighs in on working out after injury
Virtual reality surgery a first at Children's Hospital LA
Breathing workshops becoming more popular at strength and conditioning gyms
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Flea-borne typhus disease on the rise in DTLA, Pasadena
Some probiotics designed for specific purposes beyond gut health
Fitness expert weighs in on working out after injury
29 mosquitoes, 2 people test positive for West Nile virus in OC
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Andrew Urdiales sentenced to death in murders of 5 women
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Perris torture case: Judge denies request by Turpin children's mom
Memorial held for LASD sergeant killed in the line of duty
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
2 charged after man found stabbed to death at Rose Bowl parking lot
Job alert: JCPenney hiring 1,000 seasonal employees in LA area
Show More
Adorable pandas celebrate birthday with bamboo cake
Worker falls at Disneyland's 'Small World' ride, dangles 20 ft. off ground
Maywood shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect sought
'The Samuel Project' tells story of Holocaust survivor and his grandson
OC Auto Show displaying the latest SUV, car designs
More News