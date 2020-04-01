Health & Fitness

Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife at hospital

ROCHESTER, New York -- A new dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see his pregnant wife, health officials say. Now everyone in an upstate New York medical system is required to wear masks.

His wife was in the maternity ward at the time.

Officials at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester say the man finally admitted feeling ill when his wife started exhibiting symptoms shortly after giving birth.

University of Rochester then decided all workers and visitors at its hospitals will wear protective masks, WROC reports.

The rule does not apply to patients unless they are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospital officials say they have enough masks to last two to four weeks.
