Majority of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County are from private gatherings, data shows

A majority of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County are from private gatherings, according to county data released Friday.
Over the last 28 days, 71% of those infected with the virus attended a family gathering in the last 14 days. A total of 228 people out of 319 interviewed by contact tracers indicated that they attended a gathering, according to the county's Department of Public Health.
In comparison, 3% of those infected said they had attended a religious service, while another 3% indicated they had attended a protest in the last 14 days.
"Gathering with family and friends from other households -- chatting, laughing, and having a great time -- is precisely how this virus spreads. That's why the State's stay-at-home order banning gatherings among people from different households is an order, not simply advice," read a statement from the county.
Officials also noted that more than half of confirmed cases in the county, 52%, are among those between the ages of 20 and 39.
San Bernardino County still remains on the state's COVID-19 watch list, which monitors for worsening coronavirus trends. As of Saturday, the county had 23,566 confirmed cases and 328 deaths.
