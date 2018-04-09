HEALTH & FITNESS

Diabetic, wheelchair-bound patient dumped at DTLA homeless shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

Ronald Anderson is a diabetic and wheelchair bound and says staff at Avalon Villa care center in Athens Village dumped him at a downtown LA homeless shelter with no medication. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Ronald Anderson is a diabetic and wheelchair bound.

He says he's been a patient at Avalon Villa care center in Athens Village for the past year. Last week staff at Avalon Villa told him they could no longer care for him and they were taking him to a homeless shelter.

Anderson said he panicked knowing he would not be able to take care of himself at a homeless shelter.

Anderson was dropped off at Union Rescue Mission with no medication.

"They gave me no insulin, no needles, no machine to test my blood sugar."

Rev. Andy Bales with Union Rescue Mission described it as "almost attempted murder" because "a diabetic cannot survive without medication."

Bales says this isn't the first time the mission has had a problem with hospital dumping.

In 2008 the mission set up a camera and caught several hospitals and care facilities dropping off their disabled patients at the shelter, many without their consent.

"They are supposed to care for them, not dump them on the streets when they can't pay or they get tired of them," Bales said.

Avalon Villa Care Center released this statement: "Avalon Villa Care center adheres to the highest level of ethics and morals and the care of our patients is our number one priority. All care, including the discharge of patients is conducted in compliance with all laws and regulations."

However, Anderson says he never signed the discharge paperwork and told Avalon Villa he needed help getting into an assisted care facility - but he says they wouldn't listen.

He describes the whole experience as "soul crushing and dehumanizing."

The Rescue Mission says hospital dumping isn't just wrong, it's illegal. They are starting to see another spike in this practice.

The city attorney met with Anderson and shelter staff and Rescue Mission officials believe legal action will be taken.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdumpinghospitaldiabetesDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood, LAPD says
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News