Health & Fitness

Doctor reunited with family after living in an RV for last year to keep COVID-19 away

ST. LOUIS -- Last March, one BJC doctor on the front lines made the decision to distance herself from her family so she didn't bring COVID-19 home.

"I had the same concerns every health care provider had which was one, am I gonna infect myself? But more importantly, am I going to infect my family?" Tiffany Osborn said.

BJC Doctor Tiffany Osborn has taken an extreme measure to protect her family from the coronavirus, she bought a camper to live in to keep herself isolated.

Osborn is an ER and ICU physician who has lived inside her RV for the last year. She said it was a decision she and her family made in order to stop the disease from coming inside their home.

Osborn said she would work three weeks straight with no days off so that she could isolate for a few days, get tested, and see her family for just a couple of days before she headed back into the hospital.

Now, after an entire year, she's finally fully reunited with her family. "It took a little while to transition, but once I got back in, it was fantastic," Osborn said. "I mean, it's been wonderful having the opportunity to really experience being together again on a consistent basis."

Osborne said getting to be with her family again wouldn't have been possible without the COVID-19 vaccine. She said the only way for us to get back to normal - is to get those shots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemicdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rite Aid apologizes after refusing to administer vaccine to 2 women
3.1-magnitude earthquake hits Ontario area, USGS says
Big Bear bald eagle eggs: Expert discusses hatching process
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
Hawaiian Gardens hospital to hold hiring event amid reopening
Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Show More
Protesters seek justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
Chase ends after LAPD shoot suspect who crashed into home
Beverly Hills must drop charges against protesters, judge rules
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Hollywood building, striking pedestrians
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
More TOP STORIES News