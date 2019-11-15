Health & Fitness

Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice

By
If you're a fan of eyelash extensions or you wear them often, you may want to think about the last time you cleaned them.

Some optometrists say they're seeing an increase in cases of lash lice, known by its medical term, Demodex.

Some people have tried to stay away from cleaning them at all. But that leads to an increase in bacteria, which harbors more bacteria and leads to infections.

Symptoms include itchiness, redness and inflammation, and what may be even more alarming, the lice.

The lice are organisms that live on the hair follicle, so they can jump. It's just like having head lice, which could be transferred to anyone.



Dr. Sairah Malik says lack of cleaning leads to the bacteria buildup.

"Generally the idea when you have eyelash extensions is that people are afraid to kind of touch them or wash them because they're afraid the eyelash will fall out," Dr. Malik said.

She adds cleaning your eyelids is critical.

"We recommend tea tree base cleanser. Any cleanser that has a diluted form of tea tree, and it is a good idea to use on a daily basis," Dr. Malik explained.

Tea tree oil is an essential treatment for hair, skin and nails and can be antibacterial.

To be safe, she says it's a good idea to give your eyelids a break from lash extensions every now and then.

RELATED STORIES:

4 products to give your lashes luxurious new life

Dip powder manicures could put nail salon customers at risk

Nail salon safety: 9 signs your place for mani-pedis is unsafe

Follow Samica Knight on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbeautybeauty products
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims wounded in Saugus High shooting 'held their composure', official says
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Community bands together after Saugus High school shooting
Much of California now 'abnormally dry'
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Show More
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Joe Biden vows to take on NRA during campaign stop in LA
Cities, states that will pay Californians thousands of dollars to relocate
Nipsey Hussle murder suspect will stand trial, judge rules
Long Beach hosts California Democratic convention this weekend
More TOP STORIES News