Sean Penn nonprofit hopes to expand testing, offer COVID-19 vaccination at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Sean Penn's nonprofit that runs COVID-19 testing at Dodger Stadium is hoping to increase testing capacity - and set up the site for vaccine distribution.
The Oscar-winning actor runs CORE Response with cofounder Ann Lee.
They're looking to increase testing at Dodger Stadium by 30% to 50% over the next few weeks despite already administrating about 30,000 tests a day.
Once supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine are available, Penn also hopes to make Dodger Stadium a site for mass vaccinations.
CORE is looking to partner with Los Angeles County to get a direct supply of vaccinations and help make them widely available.
