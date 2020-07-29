Health & Fitness

Dr. Muntu Davis: LA County's health officer addresses progress in coronavirus battle

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis is one of the leading warriors on the front lines of the region's battle against coronavirus.

Davis took some time to speak with ABC7's Phillip Palmer about how the county is handling the COVID-19 crisis.

Topics he discussed included:

How is the county keeping up with increased demand for testing?

Is contact tracing effective and has it been working for the county?

How are schools being kept safe as classes resume in the fall?

What is the county doing to ensure businesses comply with mask and social distancing protocols?

To see the full interview, watch the video above.
