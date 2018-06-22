HEALTH & FITNESS

Eating pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Study reveals pasta may not wreck your diet after all: Ali Gorman has the details during Action News at 5pm on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Ali Gorman, R.N.
There's some good news for pasta lovers. It turns out it may not be as bad for your waistline as many people think it is.

A recent study followed about 2,500 people who eat pasta from one to eight times per week.

They found it did not increase their chances of putting on weight. Dietitians say it all comes down to portion control and eating healthy most of the time.

"If you're eating well 80 to 90 percent of the time, you have some wiggle room 10 to 20 percent of the time. You don't have to be a hermit and eat perfectly from your garden every day. You can go out and enjoy time with your family and friends," said Lindsay Malone, R.D. from the Cleveland Clinic.

But still traditional pasta isn't as nutritious as others. You can also try whole grain spaghetti or alternatives like pasta made from beans, chickpeas, squash and zucchini.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckpastafoodhealthy living
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Sweat it out: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 spots for cycling classes
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
New implantable device offers relief from chronic pain
Orange County to file lawsuit against needle exchange program
How to handle unexpected charges on your medical bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News