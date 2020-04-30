Coronavirus testing Los Angeles: Every county resident eligible for free test regardless of symptoms, Garcetti says

Prior to the mayor's announcement, testing at the 34 drive-thru sites set up around Los Angeles city and county had been restricted to individuals who were presenting symptoms, or critical front-line workers like grocery store employees and rideshare drivers who were not presenting symptoms.
"Tonight, I am proud to announce that Los Angeles will become the first major city in America to offer widescale testing to all of its residents, with or without symptoms," Garcetti said during his Wednesday daily briefing.
Testing sign-up information is available here. Tests can usually be scheduled for the same day or the next day. Priority is still offered for front-line workers and people presenting symptoms.
Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested. Sign up at https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl. pic.twitter.com/TYqo6Bzwxe— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 30, 2020
The county and city have steadily increased their number of sites and daily testing capacity since they opened more than a month ago. The 34 sites can now conduct 18,000 tests a day. Over the past month, they have conducted 140,000 tests.
"We have the capacity," Garcetti said. "So don't wait, don't wonder and don't risk infecting others."