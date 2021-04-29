Garden Grove company pledging to send 2 million disinfectant wipes to COVID-ravaged India

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Garden Grove company is preparing to send a huge shipment of supplies to India as COVID-19 cases surge, but the company needs some helps.QYK Brands in Garden Grove is pledging to send 2 million disinfecting wipes to India as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases."It's really heart breaking," said Rakesh Tammabattula, the CEO of QYK. He immigrated from India to the U.S."Knowing how the health care system is over there we know that it's a tremendous load on the health care system," he said.The company's founders are from India and want to help their home country and their families stay safe from COVID-19."My family was infected with COVID-19 last year," said Balaji Tammabattula, the COO of QYK Brands. "But, for example, some of my classmates from high school they were severely effected and a few of them passed away."The World Health Organization says that of the 1.2 billion people in India, only around 2% are fully vaccinated. In the United States about 30% of the population is fully vaccinated."We've been able kind of address this over here," said Paresh Shah, the CMO of QYK Brands. "But it hasn't been properly addressed beyond our borders in some of the third world countries."QYK Brands makes disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, plus other cleaning products and everything they are sending is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to kill COVID."We feel compelled because of our background and our Indian decent we wanted to help our own country," said Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen, a clinical compound pharmacist for QYK Brands.Now the biggest challenge for QYK is logistics. They need help shipping the supplies to India."We are willing to send as much product as possible," said Tammabattula.QYK has millions of disinfectant wipes ready to ship to India or anyone who needs them.