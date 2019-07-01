Health & Fitness

Gillette recalls Venus razors due to misaligned blades

Venus disposable razor packs have been pulled from shelves because of a manufacturing issue.

The Gillette Company says during production, the razor's blades were misaligned and can cause lacerations during normal use.

This recall involves Venus Simply3 disposable razors. The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow colors and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free Venus Simply3 razor.

More than 87,000 packages have been recalled throughout the U.S.

The recalled razors were sold from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Gillette has received one report of a consumer who was cut while using the recalled razor.

Gillette says you can return the product for a full refund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbusinessrecallconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News