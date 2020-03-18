Coronavirus: Hospitalized Ohio man shares firsthand experience fighting COVID-19

WARREN, Ohio (KABC) -- We are seeing first-hand what it's like to have a severe case of COVID-19.55 year old Kevin Harris, an Ohio man, has been sharing his experience on social media from his hospital bed at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital."I was leaning over the side of the bed, throwing up, thinking out loud, 'oh god please don't let me die like this'"This is a Facebook Live from Kevin Harris' hospital room.The father of four says COVID-19 feels like suffocating and going in to cardiac arrest at the same time. Visitors for him are limited and heavily protected. Harris believes this virus will change the world."I think it's going to bring everybody closer."Harris doesn't know when he'll leave the hospital, but his lungs are improving and he's hopeful about recovery