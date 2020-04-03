Coronavirus

How to tell the difference between coronavirus and allergies

NEW YORK CITY -- This year's spring allergy season coincides with the coronavirus pandemic, leading many to worry about the symptoms they're experiencing.

One symptom that's common to both is a cough. But an immunologist says the key difference is where the cough originates.

"Coronavirus is more of a dry cough that's really coming from deep in the chest that's usually associated with shortness of breath," says Dr. Melissa Iammatteo, Chief of Allergy and Immunology at Westmed Medical Group. "That's a different type of cough than the allergy cough where you're trying to clear your throat, or there's a tickle in the throat."

Dr. Iammatteo says coronavirus patients usually run a fever, which is not a seasonal allergy symptom. And COVID-19 patients do not experience watery eyes, itchy nose, sneezing and post nasal drip associated with allergies.

The doctor suggests allergy sufferers avoid outdoor exposure during midday and afternoon when pollen counts are higher. She says rinsing off when returning home is important.

"Take your clothes off, quickly jump in the shower," she said. "Wash your hair, wash your face, because you'll be tracking the pollen throughout the house for the rest of the day. You might even go to sleep with some pollen on you as well."

Experts say if there are any questions about symptoms, call your doctor.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates

Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusallergieshealth caredoctors
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Ill-fated cruise ships awaiting approval to dock in Florida
Coronavirus pandemic: List of companies hiring in SoCal
Carson suspends bus service, urges LA Metro to follow suit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second Riverside County sheriff's deputy dies from COVID-19
COVID-19 update: New testing sites to open as LA County cases rise to 4,045
SoCal COVID-19 survivor donates his plasma to OC patient in critical need
Surfers defy closure of beach near Pacific Palisades
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
Show More
COVID-19: Staying at home is more challenging for special needs families
USNS Mercy in Port of LA admits total of 15 patients so far
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant Chicago teen, prosecutors say
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News