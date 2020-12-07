ABC7 Solutions

Community health workers bridge language, cultural gap between agricultural workers and health officials

By
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Agricultural workers have long been disenfranchised, suffering countless inequities - their plight ignored. Now with COVID-19 cases surging again, Ventura County health officials acknowledge contact tracing is an uphill battle, especially with the estimated 20,000 indigenous people living in Ventura, most of them farmworkers.

Many come from Mexico, but don't speak English or even Spanish. Mixteco is the indigenous language for the majority of them. Ventura County is now relying on indigenous community advocates and just two public health employees who speak it, to bridge not only cultural and language barriers, but the gap in trust.


"They fear getting sick, and they fear getting their families sick, but they fear not being able to work even more," said Selfa Saucedo, Ventura County director of health education.

Watch the full report from Jovana Lara in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessventuraventura countyhealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirushealth carecommunityfarmingcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19abc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
Robots help keep things clean, disinfected in the wake of COVID-19
Facebook group offers lifeline to San Gabriel Valley restaurants
Bel Air Presbyterian Church provides free Thanksgiving meal
Hydrogen replacing fossil fuels and becoming main source of power
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What SoCal residents need to know about the new stay home order
'Vast majority' of CA under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
EDD fraud, frozen funds continue to plague Californians
Santa Paula blaze spreads quickly to at least 174 acres
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53, family says
Manhattan Beach keeps outdoor dining alive with 'public seating'
SCE power shutoffs: 11K customers impacted, 193K more under consideration
Show More
CA could vaccinate 1 million people against COVID-19 this month
Another silver monolith appears in Santa Clarita
Chilly temps causes accidental ice sculpture in IE
Garcetti selected to co-chair Biden inauguration
Kidnapping suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Rowland Heights
More TOP STORIES News