Juul stops sales of popular mint flavor e-cigarettes

Juul is pulling one of its popular vaping pods off store shelves.

The company announced on Thursday that it will stop selling its mint-flavored pods.

The decision comes after recently released studies found the flavor was especially popular among young e-cigarette users.

The company previously stopped the sale of fruit flavors.

It now only offers tobacco and menthol options.

Juul noted in its statement that it has also stopped advertising in the US.

Like other e-cigarette makers, Juul has been facing heightened scrutiny after several deaths that have been linked to vaping.
