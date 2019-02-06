A typhus outbreak has Los Angeles city officials looking at taking out all the carpets in City Hall and City Hall East.City Council President Herb Wesson says a city employee possibly contracted the infectious disease while at work.Health officials in October announced there was a typhus outbreak in Los Angeles County, including in the downtown area that includes Skid Row.Typhus is typically spread by fleas. It can cause high fever, chills, headache and rashes in humans but is treatable with antibiotics.