Los Angeles County among California counties where COVID-19 trends are most concerning

He ran through a presentation of data on testing, positive cases, hospital capacity and more, making the case that the situation has effectively stabilized at the state level.
However, Newsom added there are 13 counties that are receiving "targeted engagement" from California. These are counties that need additional support to control the spread of the coronavirus and treat those sickened with it.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of Health and Human Services, said the state has noticed concerning trends in the following counties over the past three days: Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare.
L.A. County has continued to be one of the region's across the state with large amounts of cases and resulting deaths. On Monday, officials confirmed an additional 19 deaths and 1,071 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's totals to 2,929 deaths and 73,791 confirmed cases.
Newsom didn't list out all 13 counties currently receiving extra state support, but he alluded to one way that support is being delivered.
"We have 1,509 alternative care site beds that have been strategically placed in 10 counties that are not part of our total hospital system," the governor said. "This morning it was just 27 in Orange County, San Mateo County, and not surprisingly based upon the last slide that you saw just a moment ago, in Imperial County."
We've reached out to the governor's office for a list of all 13 counties and will update this story when we hear back.
Despite concerning trends in some counties, the state has continued to release guidelines for broad reopening. On Friday, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and other beauty services will be allowed to reopen in all but six California counties.
"We put up guidelines, but guidelines don't mean go," said Newsom Monday. "We don't prescribe when. We maintain because of the size, scope and scale of the state of California, those decisions should be made with the local lens."