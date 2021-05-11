Health & Fitness

LA County could reach herd immunity by this summer, Ferrer says

By
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Although vaccination rates in Los Angeles County are slowing, the region could reach herd immunity by this summer, health officials say.

The projection comes as vaccination expands to a younger age group and is being made available without an appointment.

The Pfizer vaccine is now the first to be approved in the United States under emergency use for children ages 12-15, adding millions of people to the ranks of the eligible.

The vaccine had previously been approved for 16 and over.

The move makes another 5% of the U.S. population - 17 million people - now eligible for the shot.

California could be weeks away from herd immunity, UCSF expert says
California could reach herd immunity by June 15, according to projections by doctors at UCSF.



In Los Angeles County, health officials say there are about half a million eligible kids in that age range.

More than 8 million doses of vaccine have been administered across Los Angeles County, with over 5 million of those representing first doses. There are still some 3 million eligible residents who have not been vaccinated - and reaching them will be the key to achieving herd immunity.

County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says to achieve herd immunity in Los Angeles County, the goal is to get 80% of the eligible population vaccinated.



"At the rate we're going we expect that we can reach this level somewhere in mid-to-late July," Ferrer said. "That assumes that we continue to at least have 400,000 people vaccinated each week."

The county is working closely with family physicians to begin administering shots to kids. Other strategies include providing vaccination at school sites.

The approval comes as LA city is making it even easier to get vaccinated - eliminating the need for any appointment at all city-run sites and offering evening hours at several locations.
