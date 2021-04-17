Health & Fitness

LA County's COVID-19 positivity rate at 1%, lowest since start of pandemic

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average daily rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Los Angeles County fell to 1% Friday, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the county.

The rate peaked at more than 20% in December.

The number comes as the county says nearly 5,400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across the region. In total, 41% of the county's population age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the county.

Dr. Paul Simon, the county Department of Public Health's chief science officer, said the county remains on pace to get 80% of the population vaccinated by the end of June. He noted that from April 4-11, 670,000 doses were administered in the county, for an average of nearly 100,000 per day.



Even with the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, more than half of California has received at least one dose.

In L.A. County, hospitalizations dropped back below 500 Friday after a small uptick this week - a good sign as other parts of the country continue to see their numbers increase.

The county Friday also reported an additional 36 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the cumulative county death toll during the pandemic to 23,601.

Another 643 cases were also reported by the county, pushing the overall pandemic to 1,228,114.

City News Service contributed to this report.
