COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine shortage in LA prompting temporary closure of Dodger Stadium, other sites, Garcetti says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium and four other city-run sites in Los Angeles will be closed Friday and Saturday due to a shortage of vaccines, Mayor Garcetti announced Wednesday.

Garcetti said the city will have exhausted its supply of the Moderna vaccine for first-dose appointments by Thursday, calling it an "enormous hurdle" in the race to vaccinate more residents.

"This is not where I want to be. It's not where we deserve to be," Garcetti said. The shortage is prompting those sites to temporarily close.

Garcetti added that he hopes the sites can reopen Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

"This will not affect those who are waiting on their second dose, but will prevent us from moving forward," Garcetti said during a briefing on the city's response to the pandemic.

Garcetti noted that the city received only 16,000 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, which is about the amount the city gives out in a single day.

"I want to be clear, Los Angeles needs more doses,'' he said.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeleseric garcetticoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
OC vaccine site avoids loss of thousands of doses
Long Beach woman, born during 1918 Spanish flu era, gets COVID vaccine
SoCal schools may be weeks away from reopening for in-person learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC vaccine site avoids loss of thousands of doses
These SoCal lizards bite their partner in the head during sex
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
Beloved East LA boxing coach loses battle with COVID
IE wineries hoping long weekend will boost business
California probes whistleblower allegations from Santa Clarita COVID lab
LA County search and rescue team on alert for 'the big one'
Show More
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
104-year-old New York man survives COVID-19
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
White House: Biden 'clearly opposes any effort to recall' Newsom
From prison to Hollywood star: Danny Trejo to publish memoir
More TOP STORIES News