Coronavirus: LAX launches new travel safety ambassador program amid ongoing pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new program was rolled out at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday in an effort to make travel safer during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The city deployed travel safety ambassadors at the airport to hand out free face masks, along with fact sheets and information about safe travel tips.At first, the ambassadors will only be stationed at Terminal 1, but there are plans to eventually expand the program across the entire airport.Apart from the ambassadors, Mayor Eric Garcetti says there are now more than 250 hand sanitizer stations at LAX.Earlier this summer, the Tom Bradley International Terminal got thermal cameras that check the body temperatures of incoming passengers.