Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: LAX launches new travel safety ambassador program amid ongoing pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new program was rolled out at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday in an effort to make travel safer during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The city deployed travel safety ambassadors at the airport to hand out free face masks, along with fact sheets and information about safe travel tips.

At first, the ambassadors will only be stationed at Terminal 1, but there are plans to eventually expand the program across the entire airport.

Apart from the ambassadors, Mayor Eric Garcetti says there are now more than 250 hand sanitizer stations at LAX.

Earlier this summer, the Tom Bradley International Terminal got thermal cameras that check the body temperatures of incoming passengers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthair travelcoronaviruslos angeles international airportcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
3 Marines from Southland presumed dead in accident
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Show More
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Naya Rivera: Fans attend vigil honoring actress
MAP: Inland Empire areas with unhealthy air quality
More TOP STORIES News