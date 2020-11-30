WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom considers reinstating stay-at-home order for most of California if COVID-19 trends continue

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's considering reinstating a stay-at-home order for most California counties as COVID-19 continues to surge just about everywhere.
The state's biggest area of concern is a surge in hospitalizations, particularly in ICU beds. In most regions, ICU beds are about 75% full now, but are projected to reach capacity by mid-December to early January.
"If these trends continue, we're going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic action," Newsom said, including "the potential for a stay-at-home order for those regions in purple."
Gov. Newsom is referring to the 51 of California's 58 counties in the purple tier -- the most restrictive reopening tier that indicates widespread coronavirus transmission.
The governor said the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is now north of 14,000 per day. To put that in perspective, that number was about 9,900 during our last peak.
There is widespread concern that the state is about to see an even larger surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.
As coronavirus trends worsen, another nine counties were moved into stricter reopening tiers over the weekend.
Calaveras, Lake, Plumas, San Francisco and San Mateo counties were moved from the red to the purple tier. Modoc County was moved backward two tiers, from orange to purple. Alpine, Inyo and Mariposa counties were moved from orange to red.
That leaves zero counties in California in the least restrictive yellow tier. One county is still orange and six are still red. The remaining 51 counties are in the purple tier.
The state's total number cases since March is nearing 1.2 million, and the death toll has topped 19,000.
