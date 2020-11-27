Local doctor says Thanksgiving was 'extremely busy' on COVID-19 front

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8107460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ask the Doctor special on ABC7: Your coronavirus questions answered (1 of 3) One viewer asked our panel of doctors, "Is it true that once you get the virus, you're immune for three months?"

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has upended traditions at dinner tables across the country.In an interview with Eyewitness News, Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in the Los Angeles area, said Thanksgiving was "an extremely busy day across all fronts.""I woke up this morning to the lab report of dozens of patients that were tested positive just from the last two days of testing," he says.Dr. Cardillo highly recommends people to be mindful and heed everyone's advice through the winter season.The New World Health Organization continues to remind everyone to get a cardiovascular exercise in during the COVID season, as it will be quite beneficial.