Local 'miracle mom' who gave birth to twins while in coma loses battle with COVID-19

More than 20 years, the so-called "miracle mom" gave birth to twins while in a coma, then stunned medical experts by coming out of the coma. She survived all of that but succumbed to COVID-19.A brain hemorrhage was the cause of the coma, and doctors believed the damage was irreversible -- that is until Maria Lydia Hernandez Lopez woke up."To this day, there's no medical explanation on how she survived or the twins," said Sylvia Hernandez, Maria's sister.But Maria didn't survive the coronavirus. She leaves behind five daughters, four grandsons, siblings and many friends."Her absence is definitely being felt. So, I have my moments. But I know she's in a better place and I know we'll see her again," said Sylvia.In November, Maria celebrated her 47th birthday. Two months later, just days into the new year, Maria was diagnosed with COVID-19. Her sister and daughter say her decline was quick."When I'd seen her in the hospital, I knew she was suffering and that was breaking my heart," said Adahli Lopez, Maria's daughter.Maria fought hard, but on Jan. 20 she succumbed to the virus.Now, her family is choosing to focus on the way she lived.They're asking that people do not to underestimate COVID-19 and protect themselves and others, so that fewer families have to experience the pain of losing a loved one to the virus.