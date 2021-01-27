Health & Fitness

Local 'miracle mom' who gave birth to twins while in coma loses battle with COVID-19

The family of the so-called "miracle mom," who gave birth to twins while in a coma 20 years ago, is mourning her loss after she died from COVID-19 and warning others to take the virus seriously.
By
More than 20 years, the so-called "miracle mom" gave birth to twins while in a coma, then stunned medical experts by coming out of the coma. She survived all of that but succumbed to COVID-19.

A brain hemorrhage was the cause of the coma, and doctors believed the damage was irreversible -- that is until Maria Lydia Hernandez Lopez woke up.

"To this day, there's no medical explanation on how she survived or the twins," said Sylvia Hernandez, Maria's sister.

But Maria didn't survive the coronavirus. She leaves behind five daughters, four grandsons, siblings and many friends.

"Her absence is definitely being felt. So, I have my moments. But I know she's in a better place and I know we'll see her again," said Sylvia.

In November, Maria celebrated her 47th birthday. Two months later, just days into the new year, Maria was diagnosed with COVID-19. Her sister and daughter say her decline was quick.

"When I'd seen her in the hospital, I knew she was suffering and that was breaking my heart," said Adahli Lopez, Maria's daughter.

Maria fought hard, but on Jan. 20 she succumbed to the virus.

Now, her family is choosing to focus on the way she lived.

They're asking that people do not to underestimate COVID-19 and protect themselves and others, so that fewer families have to experience the pain of losing a loved one to the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstwinscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grapevine closed in Castaic amid snow; SoCal bracing for major storm
SoCal weather: New storm system arrives late Wednesday
OC health care worker dies after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
In-person learning is possible with these precautions, CDC says
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsed executing Democrats in old Facebook posts
Bank of America addresses freezing accounts, fraud
Show More
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Edison to pay $2 billion settlement in deadly Woolsey Fire
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Pasadena resumes outdoor dining
More TOP STORIES News