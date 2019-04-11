Health & Fitness

Possible measles exposure at Long Beach Airport prompts warning from city officials

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach officials said a person infected with measles went through the city's airport twice in the past few weeks.

Health officials are saying anyone in the airport at the time could have been exposed.

The infected person passed through the airport the morning of March 30 and April 7.

Leaders said people who were on any of the flights will be notified.

Health officials said there is no continuing risk of exposure at the airport.
