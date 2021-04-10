Long Beach opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16+

People who live in the city can now get a shot on a walk-up basis at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Long Beach, which has its own health department, made the move after a successful rollout that's seen nearly half of adults in the city get a shot.
"Over 43% - that's a really impressive number. Eighty-six percent, eight-six, of older adults have been vaccinated. That is also a really impressive number and we are really outpacing where the country and the state has been," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.
RELATED: Vaccine supply will dip in Los Angeles County next week as eligibility expands
Los Angeles County does not plan to expand eligibility to people 16 and older until Thursday, April 15. Other counties are opening up vaccines to younger adults ahead of the state's schedule, including Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
At the same time, California public health officials are warning of a decrease in supply because of the national reduction in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.