COVID-19 vaccine

Long Beach opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16+

Long Beach opens vaccine eligibility to residents ages 16+

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach has opened up vaccinations to residents 16 and older.

People who live in the city can now get a shot on a walk-up basis at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Long Beach, which has its own health department, made the move after a successful rollout that's seen nearly half of adults in the city get a shot.

"Over 43% - that's a really impressive number. Eighty-six percent, eight-six, of older adults have been vaccinated. That is also a really impressive number and we are really outpacing where the country and the state has been," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Los Angeles County does not plan to expand eligibility to people 16 and older until Thursday, April 15. Other counties are opening up vaccines to younger adults ahead of the state's schedule, including Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

At the same time, California public health officials are warning of a decrease in supply because of the national reduction in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

