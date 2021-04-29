COVID-19 vaccine

INTERACTIVE MAP: See how many people in your zip code have been vaccinated against COVID-19

What percentage of people over 16 have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine in your zip code? Which areas are lagging in vaccination rates? Find out with our interactive map.
By Grace Manthey
Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Everyone over 16 is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but not all areas are at the same level when it comes to vaccination rates.

For example, the zip code with the highest percentage of the over 16 population that's been fully vaccinated in Southern California, according to the data, is 92637 in Orange County. The Laguna Woods zip code has a median age of about 76, and had a vaccination rate of more than 74% as of April 28.

The SoCal zip code with the lowest fully vaccinated percentage is zip code 92310 in San Bernardino County, at a rate of just 3%.

But the overall trend, especially in urban areas of Southern California, shows poorer, younger communities of color are still lagging in getting their vaccines.

Vaccination rates by zip code in California



Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Note: The state updates this zip code data weekly. The map will be updated as new data becomes available.

Zip code 90002, for example, in the Watts area of Los Angeles had about 22% of its over 16 population fully vaccinated as of April 28.

It's an area that's 18% Black and 90% Latino, according to data from the U.S. Census. Also, nearly a third of people in this zip code live below the poverty line.



Meanwhile, zip code 91436 in Encino had nearly 60% of its population fully vaccinated as of April 28. It's a zip code that's 81% white, with just 4% living below the poverty line.

It is important to note that these wealthier areas tend to skew older. The median age in the Encino zip code is about 47, while in the Watts zip code the median age is only about 28.

There's a similar trend in cities across the state.

The majority Latino zip code of 92701 in Santa Ana has about 21% of its population living below the poverty line, and with a median age of just 30, only about 23% have been fully vaccinated.

The majority white zip code of 92657 in Newport Coast has a vaccination rate of about 55%, a poverty rate of just 6% and a median age of 49.

The map below shows vaccination rates in zip codes across California. The state has removed some zip code numbers for privacy reasons. We have also removed some zip codes with unreliable data showing vaccination rates over 100%.
