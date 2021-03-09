COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine in Riverside County: Mass vaccination site opens at Moreno Valley Mall

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A new mass vaccination site is now open in Riverside County at the Moreno Valley Mall.

This is the second-largest site in the county and replaced the Corona High School location, which closed on Friday.

Officials say they expect to administer thousands of doses a day as vaccine supplies increase.

"It's also going to be one of our busiest vaccination sites for COVID-19 here at this Moreno Valley location," said John Welsh, Riverside County's public information officer. "This is a fantastic place to serve us and serve our community's needs for this very important vaccine."

You have to be eligible and make an appointment online to get a vaccine. For more information, visit the Riverside County Public Health website.

RELATED | Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the latest CDC COVID vaccine guidelines.



RELATED | Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.



RELATED | What are the side effects of the COVID vaccine? See our FAQ
EMBED More News Videos

We spoke with an infectious disease specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center to answer some frequently asked questions related to the vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriverside countymoreno valleyvaccinesmedicalmallcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
LA County on the brink of moving into the red tier
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
LA city sites adding vaccination appointments this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 critically injured when police chase ends with crash in Glendora
LA County on the brink of moving into the red tier
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Long Beach begins vaccinating people under 65 with disabilities
Missing 10-year-old Lancaster girl found safe
11-month-old girl recovered safely after South Los Angeles kidnapping
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
Show More
LAUSD head hopeful on school reopening deal with teachers
Pasadena schools expected to start reopening March 29
OC leaders take stand against rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
Biden signs exec orders about gender equity on Int'l Women's Day
More TOP STORIES News