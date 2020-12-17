Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Pacoima offers relief to hard-hit San Fernando Valley

The regions are home to many essential workers. Veronica Martinez, a mother who works at a 99 Cents store, said she was concerned about contracting the virus at work and had trouble finding an open time to get tested.
"I checked online - Bellflower, Downey, near my house, there's nothing available. So this helps a lot," Martinez said.
Area resident Desirae Taylor said she got tested because she works at a department store, and she talks to many potentially-infected customers throughout her day.
