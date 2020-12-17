Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Pacoima offers relief to hard-hit San Fernando Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6196864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles is expanding mobile COVID-19 testing as cases continue to surge. The city is focusing on the San Fernando Valley and South L.A., where infection rates doubled earlier this month.The regions are home to many essential workers. Veronica Martinez, a mother who works at a 99 Cents store, said she was concerned about contracting the virus at work and had trouble finding an open time to get tested."I checked online - Bellflower, Downey, near my house, there's nothing available. So this helps a lot," Martinez said.Area resident Desirae Taylor said she got tested because she works at a department store, and she talks to many potentially-infected customers throughout her day.