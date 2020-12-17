Coronavirus Los Angeles

Mobile COVID-19 testing site in Pacoima offers relief to hard-hit San Fernando Valley

By
PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles is expanding mobile COVID-19 testing as cases continue to surge. The city is focusing on the San Fernando Valley and South L.A., where infection rates doubled earlier this month.

The regions are home to many essential workers. Veronica Martinez, a mother who works at a 99 Cents store, said she was concerned about contracting the virus at work and had trouble finding an open time to get tested.

MORE: Over-the-counter home COVID-19 test kit gets FDA authorization
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.


"I checked online - Bellflower, Downey, near my house, there's nothing available. So this helps a lot," Martinez said.

Area resident Desirae Taylor said she got tested because she works at a department store, and she talks to many potentially-infected customers throughout her day.

Watch Alex Cheney's full report above.

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspacoimasan fernando valleycoronavirus testingcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Highland Park mom recalls frightening experience with COVID while pregnant
LA County again breaks records for COVID-19 deaths, cases
LA County expected to get full initial allotment of Pfizer vaccine
SoCal available ICU capacity drops to 1.7 percent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County again breaks records for COVID-19 deaths, cases
Ventura County begins COVID-19 vaccinations
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
San Bernardino County sues Newsom over stay-home order
California reports record 53,711 new COVID cases in 1 day
SoCal orgs among recipients of MacKenzie Scott's $4.2-billion charity effort
Pasadena's Showcase House opens virtual doors
Show More
Army veteran shares psychological after-effects of COVID-19
Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve
WATCH: Police dressed as Santa, elf raid suspected drug den
LA County expected to get full initial allotment of Pfizer vaccine
Negro Leagues now recognized as part of MLB
More TOP STORIES News