More than 12,000 vaccine appointments in Los Angeles delayed because of weather

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 12,000 vaccination appointments scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles will be delayed because of bad weather across the country, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday afternoon.At least two major shipments, totaling more than 60,000 doses, have been held up in Kentucky and Tennessee because of icy roads and grounded flights amid a massive winter weather storm across large portions of the country.About 12,500 people in the city of Los Angeles who had vaccinations scheduled Friday will be notified that their appointments are being postponed. They should expect to receive notifications by text, email or phone about rescheduling.The announcement was put out by the city of Los Angeles.The city said the delays only affect the super sites, while vaccinations for the city's mobile clinics will continue as scheduled.It was not known yet whether Saturday appointments would also be postponed.Other major vaccination sites around the region are also experiencing delays. Orange County's super site at Disneyland is temporarily closing because of a lack of supply related to weather delays, the county says.The site primarily distributes the Moderna vaccine and a shipment from the manufacturer that was expected Tuesday did not arrive. The Disneyland site is expected to stay closed through Monday.The planned opening of a site at the Anaheim Convention Center expected next Wednesday may also be delayed.The vaccination sites at Soka University and Santa Ana College primarily distribute the Pfizer vaccine. Soka is staying open to provide second doses, while Santa Ana College is closing temporarily starting Saturday. The reopening date depends on receiving more supply from Pfizer.Los Angeles County officials say they are not experiencing delays at this time with the county-run sites, which are currently mostly focused on administering second doses.