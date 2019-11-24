Multiple people report falling ill aboard docked cruise ship at Port of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Several people were being medically evacuated in response to reports of passengers falling ill aboard a docked cruise ship at the Port of Los Angeles Sunday morning.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after 9 a.m., to examine "several persons who have been ill." Officials said none of them were showing signs of life-threatening symptoms.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
