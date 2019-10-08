Health & Fitness

Eyewitness This: New California law may help reduce HIV cases

By ABC7.com staff
A new law will allow people in California to get a two month supply of HIV prevention pills without a prescription.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Monday making California the first state to authorize PrEP and PEP without a doctor's approval. The new law could help reduce the number of HIV cases.

PrEP is a daily pill for HIV-negative people and PEP is medication to prevent the virus from taking hold up to 72 hours after exposure.

The Medical Board of California has until July 1, 2020 to make changes.

