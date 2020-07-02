Newsom creating strike team to enforce coronavirus health orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California is creating strike teams from 10 state agencies to enforce guidelines designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the teams would target businesses that don't follow state health orders.The teams include representatives from the California Highway Patrol, Alcohol Beverage Control, Barbering & Cosmetology, and others.An official says there won't be roving bands of state inspectors, but agencies will be coordinating more and focusing on repeat violators.Restaurant and salon representatives say they're concerned about employees being asked to enforce health mandates, but many businesses want to comply.Newsom on Wednesday tightened restrictions amid a concerning surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.The governor instructed certain sectors to close indoor operations for all counties that have been on the state's watch list for three consecutive days. The affected sectors are: restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms. Those businesses can still operate outdoors.That applies to 19 counties as of Wednesday. Those 19 counties represent more than 70% of the state's population and include several counties in Southern California. Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura are all on the list of those impacted by the mandate.Those restrictions will remain in place for at least three weeks, Newsom said.