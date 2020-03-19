Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom, Garcetti lay out plan to house homeless amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues, residents are urged to stay home. But what about the roughly 36,000 people in Los Angeles who are homeless?

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out plans Wednesday to get the most vulnerable in the homeless population with pre-existing conditions off the streets and indoors.

The state is supplying local governments with $150 million, and with the help of the American Red Cross, the City of Los Angeles will open 6,000 beds at 42 recreation centers.

RELATED: Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192

"If we take these emergency shelter beds and add in our bridge shelter beds, this means we can bring 7,000 unhoused Angelenos off the streets and into emergency housing. The most in recent memory, maybe ever in the city's history," Garcetti said.

"Chief Bratton, 10 years ago said what would it take to clean up Skid Row and he actually said a pandemic. It's unfortunate that that's what it's taken, but man am I glad to see so many people making so places for people to go," said Andy Bales, CEO of Union Rescue Mission.

Bales praised all the resources that are coming together to protect the homeless population against COVID-19. About 300 handwashing stations and 120 mobile bathrooms have already been setup at encampments.

RELATED: Trump signs coronavirus aid package, invokes Defense Production Act to fight COVID-19

"I'm hoping we don't return to putting people on the streets. That this all teaches us that we all live a better life housed than unhoused together when we immediately help people get off the streets and stay off the streets," Bales said.

In a phone call with President Trump on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom put in a formal request for California to obtain use of the NAVY's USNS Mercy, the largest hospital ship in the world.

"The acquisition of the Mercy here off the coast of the state of California, which would provide additional 1,000-bed capacity, provides support for pharmacists and other diagnostic equipment," Newsom said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyoutbreakhomelesscoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
CORONAVIRUS
Pot sales up at LA dispensary amid coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Gelateria Uli in DTLA could be forced to close
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 192
Coronavirus news update: Wednesday, March 18
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
OC officials vow crackdown on price gougers during coronavirus outbreak
Santa Clarita man who tested positive for coronavirus back home
Show More
Gelateria Uli in DTLA could be forced to close
Barrier to reach max hospital capacity low, health officials try to mitigate
Pot sales up at LA dispensary amid coronavirus pandemic
Forced to close dining room, LA restaurant offering $150 'emergency taco kits'
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News