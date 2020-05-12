Reopening California

Gov. Newsom releases guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in California

During his press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom also gave an update about reopening California's office buildings. He said the state has also developed guidelines to reopen if workers are not able to work remotely.
By Alix Martichoux
LOS ANGELES -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to allow more businesses in California to reopen, including dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices.

In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:

  • Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devices


  • Cutlery, napkins and cups should not be "pre-set" on the table before diners sit down


  • Avoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)


  • Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customers


  • Takeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)


  • Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group's use


  • No table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)


  • Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closed


  • Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren't eating.


    • MORE: LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months, officials say

    Another bit of good news: The loosened restrictions on takeout alcohol continue. "Licensed restaurants may sell "to-go" alcoholic beverages, prepared drinks, and pre-mixed cocktails provided they are sold and delivered to customers in conjunction with the sale and delivery of a meal/meals," read the new state guidelines.

    See the full guidelines for restaurants here.

    Newsom said the state has also developed guidelines for office buildings to reopen if workers are not able to work remotely. In order to open, companies must follow these new rules:
    Train employees on safety and self-screening

  • Do temperature and/or symptom screenings daily for employees


  • Redesign office spaces to allow for 6 feet of spacing between workers


  • Close or restrict common areas


  • Do extra cleaning on high-traffic areas like break rooms, elevators, etc.


  • Require employees to disinfect personal work areas


  • Require employees to avoid handshakes


  • Adjust or modify hours to allow people to better space out


  • Consider installing systems to bring more outside air in


    • See the full guidelines for offices here.

    Other businesses that may now start reopening include shopping malls (for pickup only), outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, pet grooming service and dog walking services.

    MORE: California State University campuses to remain closed through fall semester

    For malls, including outdoor shopping centers and strip malls, to reopen for pickup, they must:

  • Follow similar employee training and cleaning procedures as other retail businesses


  • Frequently disinfect high-touch surfaces (like ATMs and benches)


  • Turn off public drinking fountains


  • Encourage the use of credit cards and install hands-free payment systems where possible


    • See the full guidelines for shopping malls here.

    Outdoor museums are being asked to keep maximum capacity low, create different entry and exit points so people don't have to pass each other in close proximity, discontinue group tours, close interactive exhibits and more. (See full guidelines here.)

    In order to open dine-in restaurants, offices, malls and other businesses in California's Phase 2 of reopening, counties must first prove to the state they meet the following criteria:

  • No more than one new COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents in the past 14 days


  • No COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days


  • Essential workers must have access to PPE


  • A minimum of 1.5 tests per 100,000 residents being conducted daily


  • At least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents


  • Ability to temporarily house 15% of the county's homeless population


  • Hospitals are equipped to handle a 35% surge at minimum


  • Nursing facilities have a two-week supply of PPE


  • Continue to monitor metrics to potentially re-enact restrictions.


    • So far only Butte and El Dorado counties have been given the green light to move forward with further reopening.

    COVID-19: Check these maps to see where coronavirus cases are growing and falling in California
    EMBED More News Videos

    This coronavirus is new, and therefore all research is preliminary. Guidelines and recommendations are subject to change as experts learn more about the virus.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiasmall businesseconomybusinesscoronavirusrestaurantsstay at home orderreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    REOPENING CALIFORNIA
    COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
    WATCH TUESDAY: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
    As businesses reopen, some look to thermal camera that can read body temperatures
    Gov. Newsom: Western states requesting $1 trillion in federal aid
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
    CSU campuses to remain closed through fall semester
    Cedars-Sinai testing new method to treat COVID-19 patients
    Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
    Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in CA
    COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
    Tricycle belonging to boy with special needs stolen in Sherman Oaks
    Show More
    How this non-profit is feeding seniors and creating jobs
    Pomona man back home after life-threatening battle with COVID-19
    Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
    Nicholas Pinnock on 'For Life' cliffhanger finale
    Ontario garbage man gives touching tribute to 2020 graduates
    More TOP STORIES News