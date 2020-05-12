Gov. Newsom releases guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in California

LOS ANGELES -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced modifications to the statewide stay-at-home order Tuesday to allow more businesses in California to reopen, including dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and offices.
In order to open for sit-down or dine-in service, restaurants must:Have disposable menus or post menus online so diners can view them on their own devicesCutlery, napkins and cups should not be "pre-set" on the table before diners sit downAvoid use of shared condiments (salt shakers, ketchup, etc.)Pre-roll utensils in napkins before giving them to customersTakeout containers for leftovers must be filled by customers (not kitchen or wait staff)Thoroughly clean tables, chairs, etc. after each group's useNo table-side food preparation (such as for guacamole)Bar areas inside restaurants should stay closedDiners should also wear masks inside restaurants when they aren't eating.MORE: LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months, officials say
Another bit of good news: The loosened restrictions on takeout alcohol continue. "Licensed restaurants may sell "to-go" alcoholic beverages, prepared drinks, and pre-mixed cocktails provided they are sold and delivered to customers in conjunction with the sale and delivery of a meal/meals," read the new state guidelines.See the full guidelines for restaurants here.
Newsom said the state has also developed guidelines for office buildings to reopen if workers are not able to work remotely. In order to open, companies must follow these new rules:
Train employees on safety and self-screeningDo temperature and/or symptom screenings daily for employeesRedesign office spaces to allow for 6 feet of spacing between workersClose or restrict common areasDo extra cleaning on high-traffic areas like break rooms, elevators, etc.Require employees to disinfect personal work areasRequire employees to avoid handshakesAdjust or modify hours to allow people to better space outConsider installing systems to bring more outside air inSee the full guidelines for offices here.
Other businesses that may now start reopening include shopping malls (for pickup only), outdoor museums, botanical gardens, car washes, pet grooming service and dog walking services.MORE: California State University campuses to remain closed through fall semester
For malls, including outdoor shopping centers and strip malls, to reopen for pickup, they must:Follow similar employee training and cleaning procedures as other retail businessesFrequently disinfect high-touch surfaces (like ATMs and benches)Turn off public drinking fountainsEncourage the use of credit cards and install hands-free payment systems where possibleSee the full guidelines for shopping malls here.
Outdoor museums are being asked to keep maximum capacity low, create different entry and exit points so people don't have to pass each other in close proximity, discontinue group tours, close interactive exhibits and more. (See full guidelines here
.)
In order to open dine-in restaurants, offices, malls and other businesses in California's Phase 2 of reopening, counties must first prove to the state they meet the following criteria:No more than one new COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents in the past 14 daysNo COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 daysEssential workers must have access to PPEA minimum of 1.5 tests per 100,000 residents being conducted dailyAt least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residentsAbility to temporarily house 15% of the county's homeless populationHospitals are equipped to handle a 35% surge at minimumNursing facilities have a two-week supply of PPEContinue to monitor metrics to potentially re-enact restrictions.
So far only Butte and El Dorado counties have been given the green light to move forward with further reopening.COVID-19: Check these maps to see where coronavirus cases are growing and falling in California
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.