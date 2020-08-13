Health & Fitness

COVID: Brooklyn couple's dazzling date nights shine light amid pandemic

By Naveen Dhaliwal
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn couple has found creative ways to keep their date nights fresh and exciting during the pandemic.

High school sweethearts Jasmin and Dean Gaskin fell in love young.

"We've been together for 20 years and married for five," Jasmin Gaskin said.

Their wedding took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a place they were supposed to return to this year to celebrate a milestone anniversary.

"Because of COVID it wasn't a reality," Dean Gaskin said.

Jasmin Gaskin says the couple wasn't comfortable eating at restaurants, but they love date nights.

So they took it upon themselves to get creative, taking date night wherever they wanted, like the Brooklyn Bridge.

"I'm a sucker for nice views, food and views," Jasmine Gaskin said.

AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
EMBED More News Videos

Get your popcorn ready! AMC Theatres is set to open up in late August.


They ordered takeout and set up a table with impressive decor.

"I'm a decor guy," Dean Gaskin said. "We went to Century 21, TJ Maxx and bought table settings, succulent plants."

Another evening date night was at Coney Island, where the pair had candles carefully laid on the sand.

All those items were packed neatly in a suitcase in the back of their car.

They say it's a labor of love that's well worth it.

So far the couple has had four date nights.

They always look to change the vibe, but never forget the reason and meaning behind each one of them.

"Keeping it simple during this time is key, especially romance, you can always go to the fancy restaurants and buy jewelry, but those things are limited, taking it back to the essence," Gaskin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirusmarriagehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbrooklyn bridgehospitalconey islandu.s. & worldweddingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
LIVE: Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
5-year-old shot, killed while outside on bike in North Carolina
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Show More
Heat wave to scorch SoCal through next week
Husband speaks out after pregnant wife fatally struck by DUI suspect in OC
OC permanent makeup artist says she will reopen despite CA orders
Puppy stolen from robbery victim in Los Angeles
Rent relief program to help low-income families in LA County
More TOP STORIES News