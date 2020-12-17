Coronavirus: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California as state reports 379 new deaths, shattering record

The announcement does not necessarily mean there are no intensive care unit beds available.
The state adjusts the percentage downward if counties have a higher-than-expected ration of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU space.
News of the diminished ICU capacity came as the state announced the deaths of 379 Californians, marking the highest number of fatalities in one day since the pandemic began and surpassing the previous record set the previous day.
The state reported another 52,281 new cases of the virus, just 1,400 cases less than what California saw the day prior.
2 people on average dying of COVID every hour in LA County with hospitals 'under siege' amid surge
The 379 deaths are equivalent to a life lost every four minutes in a 24-hour span.
In Los Angeles County, about two people are dying every hour on average from the virus, something the public health officer is calling an "explosive and very deadly surge."
The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is being administered to primarily health care workers in the state.
The state is supposed to receive an additional 393,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report when they become available.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you