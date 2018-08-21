Parents from at least two schools are fighting plans by the Federal Aviation Administration to change the flight paths from Hollywood Burbank Airport, which if approved would take more planes over their neighborhoods they claim at lower altitudes.Complaints are flying in all parts of the San Fernando Valley over the noise."It's constant now overhead, especially in the evenings. Every two minutes there's a new plane," parent Danny Smith said.Smith has a child attending Carpenter Community Charter School in Studio City. It's one of the schools fighting the proposed flight paths."It's right over the school, I think there's some health concerns, environmental concerns," Smith said.A letter was sent to parents saying the FAA has not communicated the flight path proposal to the public. They're urging parents to express their opposition, but their time is running out.A public comment period ends Thursday."It's frustrating. I mean, aside from sending letters I don't know how much more we can do. We're rallying everyone we can and we'll see what happens," Jackie Crystal said.The new flight paths could become permanent by early November.Earlier this year, Congressman Adam Schiff sent a letter to the FAA, saying concerns and complaints regarding noise and flight paths have only increased over the past year and a half after the FAA began implementing NextGen.NextGen is intended to improve air traffic control technology. Schiff has questioned whether NextGen has only made the noise problems worse.