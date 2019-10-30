Circle of Health

Unhealthy air quality in Southern California: Powerful winds stir up dangerous particles

By
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The powerful winds and fires are causing very unhealthy air quality all over Southern California.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a dust advisory due to the sand and dust particles blowing in areas of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Even if you don't live near one of the active fires, experts said you could be affected.

Dr. Sam Torbati, an emergency medicine specialist with Cedars-Sinai, explained why you might be coughing or having trouble breathing.

"If you smell smoke, if you see soot, the tiny particulate material is in the air and that's what's going to make you sick," Torbati said.

Experts said, with these high winds, it's very hard to tell exactly where the smoke, ash or soot will go or how far.

"Smoke contains tiny particulate material...very irritating to the airways. That's the thing that causes you to sneeze, become congested, develop a runny nose," Torbati said.

Doctors said you may also experience burning eyes, scratchy throat, headaches and fatigue.

For people who have asthma or heart disease, the smoky and dust-filled air could cause severe difficulty breathing and wheezing.

Dr. Torbati said people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) may be especially sensitive to the effects of smoke.

"They will get very symptomatic and quite sick. They really need to stay indoors," Torbati said.

If people have difficulty breathing, or chest pain, they should seek medical care immediately.

Besides the elderly, children can also be vulnerable to health threats from smoke. Experts from the Center for Disease Control point out that children's airways are still developing, breathing more air per pound of body weight than adults. It's helpful to keep in mind kids also spend more time outdoors.

The best advice: Stay indoors, if possible. Limit optional activities, don't exercise outside or exert yourself if you don't need to.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcircle of healthfireair quality
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Why do some men avoid prostate cancer screening?
Overeating leads to brain changes that feed your appetite: Study
APLA Health clinic in Long Beach steps up in fight against HIV/AIDS
UCLA doctors offer pinhole procedure to treat osteoarthritis of knee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,491 acres in red flag conditions
250-acre wildfire breaks out near 60 Fwy in Jurupa Valley
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
5 UCI fraternity members charged in connection with alcohol-poisoning death of frat brother
Winds push Easy Fire flames close to Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley
Blaze breaks out in downtown Riverside, evac orders lifted
Violent car crash leaves 2 dead in Irvine
Show More
Swearing can help you have a better workout, researchers say
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Birthdays for kids of firefighters away on the front lines of fire fight
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News