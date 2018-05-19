HEALTH & FITNESS

Recall petition notice sent to Sativa Water District board members over brown water

Five board members of the Sativa Water District, which serves the communities of Compton and Willowbrook, received a notice of intent to circulate a recall petition.

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Five board members of the Sativa Water District, which serves communities of Compton and Willowbrook, received a notice of intent to circulate a recall petition.

The notice was issued on Friday for the director, Luis Landeros, Juan Aguilar, Christina Casillas, Lucia Castrellon and Roxsana Zepeda with a list of signatures from registered voters.

The intention is to seek the removal of the board members from the district and demand an election of successors.

The grounds for the recall include "incompetence, as evidenced by your failure to provide water usable for drinking, cooking, bathing and other uses," as well as lack of financial transparency, nepotism and favoritism, according to the notices.

Residents took their frustration out about the murky water they have in their community during a town hall meeting held by a congress woman Wednesday night.



Willowbrook and Compton residents have complained for weeks about dirty, smelly brown water, but the water district and state water board have insisted it is safe.

The water district serves about a half square mile and has about 1,600 customers.
