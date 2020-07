EMBED >More News Videos The CDC director said Wednesday that he's fine with the change - even though some experts fear it will further sideline the agency.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A federal team of doctors is on the way to Rancho Mirage as Riverside County deals with a surge in hospitalizations.The roughly 20-person team, made up of military medical personnel, will start to arrive at Eisenhower Health on Wednesday.Riverside County health officials are apparently concerned about the insufficient amount of hospital staff after 10 of the county's 17 hospitals hit 100% ICU bed capacity last weekend.